World Whisky Day is Upon Us- What Should you be Drinking? | Whiskey Raiders

World Whisky Day is only two days away and here at Whiskey Raiders, we want to help you celebrate.

What whiskeys should you be trying on the global day of celebrating our favorite spirit? We’re glad you asked. Below are our top five highest-rated whiskeys on the Whiskey Raiders site.

Best Bourbon

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection: George T. Stagg 2020 is a “deliciously thick, viscous finish that goes on and on.” According to spirits expert Jay West. Jay also notes flavors of chocolate-covered marshmallows, cinnamon, more allspice, old leather, tobacco, and polished oak.

Pick up a bottle through the Buffalo Trace website.

Best Rye

If you are able to find Bookers Rye, it’s the one to get. However, word on the street is that there will be a sequel to this popular 2016 release coming soon. According to Jay, ” The mouthfeel is great and the flavors deliver well.”

Best Scotch Whisky

Bruichladdich Black Art 6.1 Much like its Bookers Rye counterpart, this scotch is near impossible to come by these days. “Date, fig, raisin and chocolate, crystallized ginger and floral red rose. Impossible to define as a particular style this dram twists and changes constantly, each layer revealed adds to the mystery of how this whisky was created. ” Says the Bruichladdich website.

Best Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey Outryder Bottled in Bond is one of Whiskey Raiders’ highest-rated whiskies on the site. Expert Taster, Jay describes it as “Faint fruitiness, sweet buttercream and lots of floral notes. Faint cardamom.”

The #WorldWhiskyWeekender kicks off in just under 48 hours! There’s still time to grab tickets for you and your pals… Find out more at https://t.co/fcHChdSQp0 🥃👀✨ pic.twitter.com/xf232emgvi — World Whisky Day (@WorldWhiskyDay) May 12, 2021

