World's Smallest Bar? Tiny Tavern to Open in England

Bars billing themselves as the “world’s smallest” seem to be popping up all over the place recently, and the latest one is set to open in Birmingham, England.

From Sept. 1-3, a phone booth will be transformed into the world’s smallest bar, and guests will have 10-minute appointments with the bartender to enjoy their cocktails. The bar will be open to everyone from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 3. complementary cocktails are included for those who don’t mind the close quarters.

The tiny bar is a teaser for a new site for The Cocktail Club in Birmingham, which will open in late September and seat 450 over two floors, set to open in Birmingham in late September.

“I am so excited to be hosting this pop-up in Birmingham to mark the launch of our most glamorous Cocktail Club to date,” JJ Goodman, bartender and The Cocktail Club co-founder, said, according to The Drinks Business. “The World’s Smallest Cocktail Bar (as far as we’re aware) will be serving a handful of signature cocktails to the people of Birmingham.”

However, While the phone booth turned bar claims to be the smallest bar in the world, it’s debatable whether an unlicensed pop-up bar should count vs. permanent venues.

Earlier this month, a pop-up bar claiming to be world’s smallest whisky bar opened in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Edinburgh bar was converted from a former police telephone box.

