WWII Vet and Centenarian Credits Women, Liquor for Long Life

A centenarian attributes his long life to booze and women.

The Baton Rouge Navy Club this week recognized Chief Petty Officer Frank Masanz, a World War II veteran, who turned 100 years old on Oct. 6.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, Masanz quipped, “When I was younger I chased women and drank hard liquor,” according to WAFB.

Navy Club members told WAFB that Masanz spent 30 years in the Navy serving on 13 ships including the ship that returned the body of the “Unknown Soldier” to the U.S.

Masanz celebrated the birthday by blowing out a large “100” candle during a club meeting.

In April, the Guinness World Records revealed that the world’s oldest living person, a 118-year-old nun, enjoys a daily glass of wine. The activity leader at the nursing home where she resides said, “Her glass of wine which maintains her and is perhaps her longevity secret.”

There’s no word on if Masanz still enjoys booze in his old age, but either way, it’s pretty cool to see multiple centenarians partially credit their long lives to drinking. It sure makes us feel better. Cheers!

