Yamazaki 55 Whisky Sells for $556,376 at Turkey Airport

The Unifree Duty Free shop at the Istanbul Airport in Turkey announced that it sold a bottle of The Yamazaki 55 Year Old Whisky for €488,000 ($556,376).

The whisky was launched at the airport in December. Customers were invited to place a bid to have a chance to purchase the bottle. A total of eight interested customers made “a valid offer,” and the bottle was ultimately purchased by an unnamed customer from China, according to The Drinks Business.

It may surprise you to hear that $556,376 could be considered a pretty good deal for this bottle. A store in an Amsterdam auction auctioned off a bottle of Yamazaki 55 for €681.000 (about $770,000), and a single bottle is available from online retailer Dekanta for $950,000.

Tickets for tastings of Yamazaki 55 sold last year for $5,000 and $25,000 per person.

“We are thrilled that this record-breaking sale has taken place at our store,” said Ali Şenher, CEO of Unifree Duty Free, according to The Drinks Business. “It provides further evidence that special products can help to achieve amazing results for airport retail and that Istanbul Airport is the perfect site to offer rarities like the Yamazaki 55 Year Old to a particularly discerning international clientele.”

The Yamazaki 55-year-old whisky is the oldest single-malt whisky in the history of the House of Suntory and is said to be the world’s oldest Japanese whisky. It is a blend of three single malts from the 1960s, featuring components distilled under the supervision of Suntory’s founder, Shinjiro Torii.

Suntory released 100 bottles in 2020 through a lottery system and another 100 in 2021, with a number allocated to key travel retail partners.

