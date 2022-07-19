York Gin Advises Cutting Booze Amid Heatwave

Summer has finally arrived, and with it comes scorching temperatures. In order to keep customers safe in this heat, Yorkshire, England-based York Gin Distillery on Sunday advised its customers to “lay off” the booze until the weather cools down. The distillery is choosing to prioritize its consumers’ safety over its products’ consumption.

“We’re taking the unusual step for a gin company to advise you to lay off the G&Ts on Monday and Tuesday,” a spokesperson for the brand said in a news release. “With temperatures in York due to hit up to 39°C, we’re advising you all to concentrate on keeping as cool and hydrated as possible.”

“Alcohol makes you sweat more, and it makes you wee more – neither helps with hydration, so our advice is: take a couple of days off the booze, and enjoy a double on Wednesday when it’s all over, and it’s raining,” York Gin’s co-founding director Emma Godivala said.

This is a particularly selfless sentiment after the distillery recently lost most of its stocks to online thieves, which ended up being a six-figure loss and causing delays for orders earlier this month. Hopefully, for York Gin’s sake, the heat wave comes and goes quickly, so consumers can get back to their gin and tonics.

