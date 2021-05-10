Like Whistle Pig’s Newest Rye? Now You Can Buy The Whole Barrel | Whiskey Raiders

Mecum Auctions will be running an event from May 14th through the 21st. Among the lots, which include various cars and boats, is a “WhistlePig Experience with Tour and Barrel.” Lot Z298 includes a 3-day, 2-night trip four 4 to the WhistlePig Distillery in Shoreham, Vermont to tour the facility. This offers a unique look into their operations as the distillery is not open to the public. Oh, and of course, the winner of the auction will also receive a full barrel of WhistlePig Rye Whiskey.

Beyond Bonded is the upcoming continuation of the Farmstock releases from WhistlePig. The whiskey comes entirely from distillate made at the distillery in Vermont. The high bidder will receive barrel #001 which has been aged for 4 years, 8 months, and 14 days presented in 200 750ml bottles along with the actual barrel to use for display. All proceeds from this lot will go to FarmAid, a charity that works to support farmers and strengthen America.

