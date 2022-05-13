ZZ Top, Balcones Announce New Wave of Tres Hombres Whiskey

Waco, Texas-based Balcones Distilling and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top announced on Tuesday the return of their collaborative whisky, Tres Hombres. The one-of-a-kind expression was first released in November, with the presale stock selling out within minutes.

Tres Hombres is named for ZZ Top’s first top-10 album, which was released in 1973. The whisky is made from three different grains: roasted blue corn, barley and rye.

“The initial launch of Tres Hombres and collaboration between two Texas originals was an overwhelming success,” Carl Stubner, manager of ZZ Top, said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to rolling it out a second time, raising a glass with fans of the band and fans of good whisky across the country.”

Preorder Tres Hombres now from the Balcones website. The whisky is bottled at 100 proof and sells for $59.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

ZZ Top also announced that its upcoming album, “RAW,” will be released July 22. RAW was recorded and filmed for the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.”

“RAW” will be supported by ZZ Top’s RAW WHISKY TOUR. The tour will begin May 27 in San Diego, California and will see the band take stage in 100 dates across North America in 2022.

ZZ Top is the perfect band to team up with a Texas distillery. The band was formed in 1969 in Houston and in 1986 was named “Official Texas Heroes” by the state’s House of Representatives. Then-Texas governor Ann Richards declared May 4, 1991, to be ZZ Top Day.

“ZZ Top and Balcones share a passion for creating things that are authentic, memorable and tell a story,” said Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling. “Tres Hombres does just that, and we’re excited to bring the whisky back to be enjoyed by Texans and beyond.”

Tasting notes

Nose: Evaporative and spritely with aromas of honeycrisp apples and buttered pastry; hint of suede and whiteflower honey

Taste: Sweet and coating with good acidity, brown sugar and red grapes

Finish: Effervescent with a bit of fresh ginger and sage

