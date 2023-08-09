Northlane, Australian Heavy Metal Band, Launches Whiskey

Fans of the Australian Heavy Metal band Northlane gained something to be excited about on Saturday when Kill Your Stereo reported the band would be launching its own whisky brand.

Just 500 bottles will be available of the whisky that hosts a 40% ABV and is monikered “Obsidian” to promote Northlane’s latest album. The bottles are available online for pre-order from Groglords for the price of $65. The Australian whiskey retailer also sells whiskey expressions from other metal bands, including Metallica.

The brand claims this small-batch whiskey uses exclusively Australian-grown grains in its mashbill. The whiskey was aged in charred American oak barrels.

Northlane is no stranger to beverage collaborations. In 2020, the band released its own Shiraz and Pinot Grigio expressions, due to the fact that the guitarist Josh Smith is a “wine fanatic,” according to The Music.

In addition to venturing into the wine space, Northlane collaborated with the coffee company Death Before Decaf in July to release the band’s own branded bags of coffee. The limited-release coffee expressions were a result of a conversation between Smith and the coffee company after a show.

“We were introduced at Knotfest Brisbane and hit it off. They were serving the bands backstage and due to Josh’s insatiable obsession with coffee, a conversation led to collaboration,” the band wrote in an Instagram post.

The band chose its two favorite coffee varieties and named the coffee Obsidian as well and is set to cater to individuals looking to get a different type of buzz on.

The Australian heavy metal band was formed in Sydney in 2009. Northlane is composed of guitarists Jon Deiley and Josh Smith, Nic Petterson on drums and Marcus Bridge as the vocalist. The metal band is known for top songs like “Quantum Flux,” “Bloodline” and “Dispossession.”

Northlane Obsidian Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the brand

Aroma: Cedar, toffee, butterscotch and vanilla.

Palate: Rich, creamy texture with light butterscotch, caramel, nutmeg.

Finish: Well-balanced and clean with hints of maple, vanilla, dark toffee.

