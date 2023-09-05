Starward Australian Whisky Debuts Bottled Cocktails to US

Australian whisky producer Starward on Tuesday announced the release of two bottled ready-to-drink cocktails: the (NEW) Old Fashioned and the Whisky Negroni.

The Starward (NEW) Old Fashioned sees the producer’s signature wheated whisky mixed up with in-house cacao syrup and orange bitters.

The Whisky Negroni is a new twist on the classic gin cocktail — using whisky in gin’s stead, as the name suggests. The Starward Whisky Negroni is made with Starward’s red-wine-barrel-aged whisky, as well as vermouth and orange liqueur. The vermouth and liqueur are both local to Victoria, Australia.

“Starward’s bottled cocktails are a game-changer for those who seek premium, expertly crafted libations without the fuss,” Starward Australian Whisky founder David Vitale said in a news release. “We are thrilled to continue to bring new whisky fans into the fold, showcase our award-winning whisky and craft cocktail expertise, and provide drinks enthusiasts with an elevated at-home sipping experience that doesn’t compromise on quality. We mix so you can mingle.”

Starward describes the Whisky Negroni as a “distinctly Australian interpretation” of the boulevardier.

Starward recommends enjoying each cocktail over ice, garnished with an orange peel.

Starward’s cocktails are available in 500-milliliter bottles, intended to provide 10 servings, for a suggested retail price of $34.99. They can be purchased from fine spirit retailers in the U.S. or from the Starward website.

