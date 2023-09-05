 Starward Australian Whisky Debuts Bottled Cocktails to US
Australia

‘A Game-Changer’: Starward Australian Whisky Debuts Ready-To-Drink Bottled Cocktails to US

David MorrowSep 5th, 2023, 11:43 am
Starward

(Photo: Starward Australian Whisky)

Australian whisky producer Starward on Tuesday announced the release of two bottled ready-to-drink cocktails: the (NEW) Old Fashioned and the Whisky Negroni.

The Starward (NEW) Old Fashioned sees the producer’s signature wheated whisky mixed up with in-house cacao syrup and orange bitters.

The Whisky Negroni is a new twist on the classic gin cocktail — using whisky in gin’s stead, as the name suggests. The Starward Whisky Negroni is made with Starward’s red-wine-barrel-aged whisky, as well as vermouth and orange liqueur. The vermouth and liqueur are both local to Victoria, Australia.

“Starward’s bottled cocktails are a game-changer for those who seek premium, expertly crafted libations without the fuss,” Starward Australian Whisky founder David Vitale said in a news release. “We are thrilled to continue to bring new whisky fans into the fold, showcase our award-winning whisky and craft cocktail expertise, and provide drinks enthusiasts with an elevated at-home sipping experience that doesn’t compromise on quality. We mix so you can mingle.”

Starward describes the Whisky Negroni as a “distinctly Australian interpretation” of the boulevardier.

Starward recommends enjoying each cocktail over ice, garnished with an orange peel.

Starward’s cocktails are available in 500-milliliter bottles, intended to provide 10 servings, for a suggested retail price of $34.99. They can be purchased from fine spirit retailers in the U.S. or from the Starward website.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

