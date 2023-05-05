Fan Favorite Starward Ginger Beer Cask Whisky Comes to US

On Wednesday, Australian whisky producer Starward announced that it will launch its ginger beer cask-finished whisky to the U.S. for the first time.

Previously available only in Australia in limited quantities, Starward Ginger Beer will be available stateside for its seventh annual release.

According to Starward, Ginger Beer Cask is one of its most popular cask finishes and has developed a “cult following” in Australia, selling out each year it’s been released.

“Our Projects program provides an opportunity to innovate and reinvent the category with interesting flavors and occasions to share whisky,” Starward founder David Vitale said in a news release. “The freedom to experiment and create is a part of Starward’s DNA. It’s a thrill to see the popularity of this yearly release continue to sky-rocket as our distillers and blenders get bolder with their experimentation, and we’re even more excited to expand our reach and offer this in the U.S. market.”

Starward brews its own ginger beer in French and American oak barrels. Once emptied, the casks are refilled with a blend of Starward’s Nova and Solera single malt whiskies, which are initially aged in Australian red wine and Apera barrels, respectively.

Starward finished Ginger Beer Cask #7 in the ginger beer casks for 12 months — double the length of secondary maturation for 2022’s Ginger Beer Cask #6 — and bottled it at 96 proof.

Starward Ginger Beer Cask #7 is available via a ballot system. The ballot is now open, and those interested in purchasing this whisky can enter here. The single malt is available at a suggested retail price of $100 per 700-milliliter bottle.

After the ballot, Starward Ginger Beer Cask #7 will be available in “very limited quantities” at fine spirits retailes around the U.S.

Starward Ginger Beer Cask #7 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Taste: Ginger, orange and dark chocolate, layered with oaky vanilla and signature Starward tropical notes

Finish: Candied ginger, citrus and sweet Apera offer a warm finish

