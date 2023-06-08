Would-Be Wild Turkey Whiskey Thief Foiled By Locked Door

A would-be whiskey thief in Australia, found himself at a dead end while trying to get away, 10 News Perth reported Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed the man approach the checkout counter at The Bottle-O in Beechboro, a suburb of Perth, holding a 10-pack of Wild Turkey 101. Instead of checking out, however, he made a dash for the door — but found it locked.

Kellie Gordon, the employee who was working the counter during the attempted theft, trapped the thief by opting not to unlock the door.

Last year, the shop implemented the automatically locking door, which remains locked until the store clerk presses a button to open it.

“He came to the counter like he was pretending to get served and just made a run for it,” Gordon told 10 News Perth.

Gordon said she then told him to return the booze or wait for the police to arrive.

Stuck with no way out, the man sheepishly returned to the counter, set down the box and exited the store through the door as Gordon unlocked it for him.

“He didn’t seem aggressive or anything; I wasn’t concerned,” she said. “More of a defeat more than anything, I’d say.”

Owners of the shop say they implemented automatic door locks as a result of a rise in alcohol thefts, which they claim stems from heightened costs of living.

According to 10 News Perth, automatically locking door has saved the shop thousands of dollars since its installation about a year ago.

