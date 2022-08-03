15 Stars Whiskey Blends 2 Private Stocks for New Bourbon

15 Stars Whiskey has released its second whiskey, which mixes 7- and 15-Year-Old private stock bourbons. This new expression is a marriage of two selectively sourced Kentucky straight bourbons aged 7 and 15 years and bottled at 107 proof.

15 Stars’ latest release has already received praise from some of the leading spirits competitions. The Ascot Awards gave it a Double Platinum, while the International Wine and Spirit Competition awarded it a Gold Medal and 95 points. The SIP Awards also presented 15 Stars with a Platinum award. Furthermore, the Ultimate Spirits Challenge gave the company’s latest release 93 points. Lastly, John Barleycorn recognized 15 STARS with a Gold award.

“I am incredibly proud of our 7 & 15 YO bourbon whiskey and what it has achieved in competitions. It’s always great to see other people enjoy our bottles as much as we do,” Rick Johnson, 15 Stars’ founder, said, per BevNet. “We are fully committed to the art of blending fine aged bourbons which brings extra depth and complexity to our whiskey.”

15 Stars 7 and 15 Year Tasting Notes, per the Brand

Nose: On the nose, the fresh scent of cinnamon, rose petals, and apricot rest on rich maple and oak

Taste: Citrus and spice form an inviting balance with caramel and almonds to produce a satisfyingly round palate

Finish: The experience is concluded by a long and soft toasted oak finish

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!