15 STARS Releases Well-Aged 'Platinum' Bourbon

On Wednesday, 15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon announced its latest whiskey: Platinum. Bottled at 98 proof, this bourbon is a blend of 10-, 15- and 18-year-old whiskeys distilled in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.

“When crafting Platinum, we meticulously selected 18, 15, and 10-year-old fine-aged bourbons, marrying different mash bills and aged stocks to add complexity for a superior neat drinking experience,” Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS co-founder, said in a news release. “We take great pride in producing award-winning aged whiskeys and spare no expense or effort in our pursuit to craft the finest whiskey.”

The whiskey is blended from bourbon stocks of impressive age, and it has a high price tag to match, with a suggested retail price of $279.99. The Platinum release is available from select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia and Louisiana and online through 15STARS.com

15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon Platinum Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: A luscious assortment of maple, peanut brittle, candied orange, and lavender.

Taste: Layers of pastry with ginger, allspice, and honeycomb compliment a smooth background of aged leather and seasoned oak.

Finish: Tinges of herbal spice are accompanied by an incredibly long-lasting cigar box and leather finish

About 15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon

Founded by father and son Rick and Ricky Johnson 15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon is described as “a tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship.” The name is a reference to Kentucky being the U.S.’s 15th state.

15 STARS distills and bottles at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

Each limited-release bottle from 15 STARS — including platinum — is topped with a metal stopper inspired by the first U.S. coinage that displayed 15 stars representing Kentucky as the 15th state.

In August, 15 STARS released its Private Stock whiskey.

