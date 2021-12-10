Bardstown Collection Unveiled by 5 Bourbon Distilleries

Five distilleries from Bardstown, Kentucky, are releasing a collaborative collection of bourbons to further cement the city’s status as “Bourbon Capital of the World,” a sobriquet trademarked to Bardstown, the distilleries announced in a news release.

Heaven Hill, James B. Beam, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Preservation and Log Still distilleries, all members of the prestigious Bourbon Trail, each will allocate two barrels to this rare release, which will debut at $199.99 per bottle.

All proceeds from the release will be donated to the community of Bardstown to support local improvements and organizations.

Each distiller has selected a premium product that it believes represents its company’s best bourbon. The bourbon will be bottled in custom packaging, under the name “The Bardstown Collection,” displaying iconic images from Bardstown and housed in a gold and blue box featuring a compass and a detailed display of the region’s topography. Each box also will include a booklet describing the product and process of each participating distillery.

The products will be bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company’s 55,000-square-foot bottling facility and made available for purchase onsite at each distillery’s visitor center on Jan. 13 and 14. The releases are scheduled on a rolling basis so that guests will have an opportunity to visit each location to purchase multiple bottles, according to the news release. The release will end with a ticketed celebration at Scout & Scholar Brewing.

2021 Bardstown Collection Schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 13:

10 a.m.: Heaven Hill Distillery

1 p.m.: Preservation Distillery

4 p.m.: Log Still Distillery

Friday, Jan. 14:

10 a.m.: James B. Beam Distilling Co.

2 p.m.: Bardstown Bourbon Company

6 p.m.: Celebration at Scout & Scholar Brewing

What Each Distillery Had to Say About The Bardstown Collection:

Freddie Noe IV, eighth-generation distiller for James B. Beam Distilling Co.: “My family has been in the area for generations, and we’ve always considered Bardstown our home. Not just because most of us have lived here, but because we’re part of the community. So, when this idea was brought to us, it was a ‘no brainer.’ We’re honored to join our fellow bourbon distillers in coming together for a good cause — and great bourbon.”

The Palatella Family, owners of Preservation Distillery: “Our family has many decades in the bourbon industry. This magical place, and our love of all things bourbon means a lot to us. Bardstown’s tightly knit bourbon community coming together for something so special allows us all to share what we love with those who share our passion for bourbon.”

Dan Callaway, vice president of hospitality and product development for Bardstown Bourbon Company: “A collaboration like this has never been done within the bourbon industry. It is remarkable to be part of the camaraderie and collaboration between so many Bardstown brands.”

Conor O’Driscoll, master distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery: “The Bardstown Collection is a true representation of the community, camaraderie and collaboration great Bourbon is built on. We are honored to join our fellow Bardstown distillers to create a one-of-a-kind bourbon that will directly impact the community that raises up our historic industry.”

Lynne Dant, chief operating officer and distiller at Log Still Distillery: “For me, giving back to the community and continuing the family tradition are both priorities. This collection does both. Having this many distilleries coming together for the greater good is really special, so I’m honored to be a part of the project.”

According to the news release, the distilleries hope to make the Bardstown Collection an annual occurrence, with more distilleries joining in future years.

