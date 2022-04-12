Woodford Reserve Unveils 2022 Mint Julep Charity Program

The Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep charity program, an annual Kentucky Derby tradition, will this year honor the connection between Kentucky and France, Woodford Reserve announced Tuesday in a news release.

A total of 148 cups — in honor of this year’s being the 148th Kentucky Derby — will be available for purchase at woodfordreservemintjulep.com. Cups must be picked up at Churchill Downs on Derby Day at the $1,000 Mint Julep Experience.

“The French connections to Kentucky are significant – from Versailles, the home of our distillery – to Louisville, KY, the city where the Derby is run and which was named after King Louis XVI,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said in the news release. “Cheers – or as the French would say ‘Sante’ – to Derby 148.”

This year’s cups were handmade by Louisville jeweler From the Vault and feature red rubies in the shape of a horseshoe. One side of the cup is engraved with a thoroughbred, representing Versailles, Kentucky, where Woodford Reserve, the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, is located and where many of the world’s best thoroughbreds are bred and raised. The other side includes a nod to Versailles, France.

Eighteen of the 148 cups are gold and retail for $2,500. The other 130 are silver and retail for $1,000.

Proceeds will benefit Old Friends Farm, where famous thoroughbreds, including past Derby winners, are sent to “retire peacefully.” The charity was started by Mike Blowen, a retired journalist from The Boston Globe.

Last month, Woodford Reserve unveiled this year’s commemorative 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle.

Woodford Reserve’s 2022 $1,000 Kentucky Derby Mint Julep Cup Recipe

Ingredients:

2 ounces Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 teaspoons honey syrup (½ part Honey from Versailles, France and ½ part water)

1 lemon peel

1 orange peel

2 fresh pomegranate arils, plus more for garnish

1 bunch fresh lemon Mint sprigs

In the julep cup, add honey syrup, 1 peel each of the lemon and orange and 2 pomegranate arils.

Muddle.

Fill the cup ⅔ of the way with crushed ice.

Add Woodford Reserve.

Top the cup off with more crushed ice.

Garnish by tucking in a fresh bunch of lemon mint, lemon and orange peels on the side.

Top with fresh pomegranate arils and serve

