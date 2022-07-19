2022 Edition of Yellowstone Bourbon Announced

Limestone Branch Distillery on Monday announced the release of 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The expression is aged in Marsala Superior casks and is a blend of 7-year, 15-year and 16-year bourbons selected by master distiller Stephen Beam. This latest Yellowstone Limited Edition whiskey will release in September at a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

“I’ve been experimenting with different finishes for the Yellowstone Limited Edition bourbons, and I really fell in love with the impact the Marsala Superiore cask finish has on the overall taste profile of the bourbon,” Beam in a news release. “Consumers can expect an aroma of dried apricots and honey with hints of tobacco; a body that contains dark-brown sugar notes, mixed with dried fruit, walnut and dates, with a hint of vanilla; followed by a lingering finish with hints of palm sugar and tamarind. It’s certain to become a new fan favorite.”

The 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition is bottled at 101 proof. Beginning in September, the 30,000-bottle run will be available at retail locations nationwide.

Yellowstone Bourbon was founded in 1872, the same year Yellowstone National Park was founded. It has been produced by Limestone Branch Distillery since 2015. Yellowstone bourbons are typically extremely tough for consumers to get their hands on, and this one is sure to be the same.

“We’ve had a lot to celebrate in 2022, including the launch of Yellowstone Family Recipe and the 150th anniversary of the Yellowstone brand,” said Caitlin Palmieri Jackson, brand manager for Limestone Branch Distillery. “Our 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition expression is the latest achievement to celebrate this year as the brand family continues to grow, both in terms of overall popularity and varietals offered.”

In March, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, Limestone Branch Distillery announced a new bourbon, Yellowstone Family Recipe.

2022 Yellowstone Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via Limestone Branch Distillery

Nose: Dried apricots, manuka honey and complemented by hints of tobacco.

Palate: Dark brown sugar notes mixed with dried fruit, walnut and dates followed by hints of vanilla

Finish: Lingering with Palm Sugar and Tamarind

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!