St. Louis Bourbon Festival Returns Oct. 6 | Whiskey Raiders

The St. Louis Bourbon Festival returns in 2023 for the third year in a row. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Historic Lemp Mansion, Lemp Grand Hall and Lofts at 1817 Cherokee St.

The annual festival will feature a tasting lineup of more than 600 whiskeys from around the world, with a focus on bourbon. Brands aplenty will be represented by brand ambassadors, master distillers and other industry professionals.

Beyond the bourbon, the festival includes live music, live entertainment and local food trucks serving menus specially prepared for the event.

“With over 1500 people in attendance last year, we are proud to continue hosting one of the largest and most interactive Bourbon festivals in the entire country right here in St. Louis,” James Thomas, co-founder of the St. Louis Bourbon Society, said in a news release. “Bourbon’s popularity continues to grow exponentially in the U.S. and Missouri is a fast-growing market.”

The festival will also offer private tasting sessions and presentations from presenters including Peggy Noe Stevens, the world’s first female master bourbon taster; Ryan Cecil of Bourbon Pursuit and Pursuit Spirits; Bryan Smith, Hard Truth master distiller; Jackie Zykan, Hidden Barn master blender; Michael Paladini and Danny Polise of Penelope Bourbon.

To buy tickets for the 2023 St. Louis Bourbon Festival, click here.

