2XO Whiskey Unveils American Oak, The Tribute Blend Bourbons

On Tuesday, 2XO Whiskey, the brand founded by blender Dixon Dedman, who co-founded and served as master blender for Kentucky Owl, announced two new bourbons. American Oak becomes the brand’s first ongoing release in its new Oak Series, which the brand describes as “a series of everyday offerings where Dixon will match the profile of each batch for consistent taste and character.”

With the Oak Series whiskeys, 2XO will implement a double oak technique in which Dixon introduces additional charred oak to its barrels — a fitting practice for the brand whose name stands for “two times oak.” Each American Oak bourbon will feature “a moderate amount of rye” in the mashbill.

“With American Oak, I am getting the opportunity to develop my first everyday expression,” Dixon said in a news release. “It will always be available and always in inventory. I am especially excited to share this 2XO liquid with bartenders and mixologists who can work American Oak into their bar programs.”

2XO American Oak has a suggested retail price of $49.99.

The second new release is The Tribute Blend, the third small-batch release in the Icon Series. Priced at $99.99, The Tribute Blend is an homage to Dedman’s parents.

A limited release, The Tribute Blend is made of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys — one distilled from a mashbill containing 35% rye and the other containing between 16%-18% rye.

“The release of The Tribute Blend is a continuation of this path we’re taking with the Icon Series, and I’ve been delighted to see so many people jump on board and follow this journey,” Dedman said. “It’s humbling, yet rewarding, to have consumers energized to seek out your next release. This one honors my parents and the support and love they’ve shown me throughout my career.”

Dedman unveiled 2XO in 2022, five years after selling Kentucky Owl to Stoli Group.

