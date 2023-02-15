6 Best Wheated Bourbons You Can Find | Whiskey Raiders

Wheated bourbons have gained popularity in recent years thanks to their smooth, sweet flavor.

The sweetness of the wheated bourbons is derived from the combination of corn and wheat, as the sweetness of corn comes through more strongly, while wheat provides a subtle background flavor.

Wheated bourbons also stand out due to their mellow finishes. If you’re enjoying a wheated bourbon, we recommend letting your glass sit for a few minutes before drinking. By giving the spirit a chance to breathe, its smooth and sweet flavors are further enhanced.

So, what’s the problem with many wheated bourbons? The hunt.

Because of wheated bourbon’s recent popularity — and the fact that many highly sought-after brands have popularized the style — some of these whiskeys have become increasingly difficult to find. But don’t panic. We have developed a list of the six best wheated bourbons you can find without wasting your days searching or spending an arm and a leg on secondary markets.

What Is a Wheated Bourbon?

Before we dive into the list, we should explain what exactly a wheated bourbon is.

All bourbon must be distilled from a mashbill composed of at least 51% corn (per the requirements set by Congress), with the remainder of the mash made up of wheat, rye and/or malted barley. The most common secondary grain in a bourbon mashbill is rye, but wheated bourbons use wheat as the secondary grain instead.

The addition of wheat gives it a unique flavor profile compared to other bourbons, making it an excellent choice for those seeking something different.

6 Best Wheated Bourbons You’ll Actually Be Able to Find

Driftless Glen Wheated Bourbon

Hailing from Baraboo, Wisconsin, Driftless Glen Distillery has a catalog of great whiskeys and spirits. The distillery credits the water it uses from the Baraboo River as a reason for its superb quality.

Recently, the distillery released a wheated bourbon that is worthy of a spot in your home bar. Aged five years and bottled at 50% ABV, this wheated bourbon won Gold at the Whiskies of the World Competition.

On the palate, expect a medium to thick mouthfeel with hints of honey, toffee, crème brûlée and vanilla bean. There are also flavors of oak, tannins and baking spice, which help balance out the sweetness.

Driftless Glen Wheated Bourbon’s mashbill consists of 55% corn, 35% wheat and 10% distillers malt flour. It can be found from select online retailers for $55 per bottle.

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is a popular wheater with new batches being released 4-8 times per year. This particular batch, 21-04 was released in 2020 and is a NAS expression that is bottled at 54.7% ABV.

The flavor profile of this whiskey is said to be syrupy, with flavors like maple, apple butter, toffee and praline.These batche from Maker’s are often said to stand up to even some of the most sought after bottles such as Weller and Stagg Jr.

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength mashbill is 70% corn, 16% wheat, and 14% malted barley and is available across the U.S. for about $50 per bottle.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon is distilled by Greg Metze at MGP in Indiana and bottled by Old Elk in Colorado. Aged five years and bottled at 46% ABV, this expression offers a smooth and sweet taste.

With a mashbill made up of 51% corn, 45% wheat and 4% malted barley, Old Elk certainly contains plenty of wheat, imbuing soft sweetness to the flavor profile.

On the palate, you can expect notes of cream, light oak, pepper, tobacco, caramel/crème brulée, white grape, peach, honey and more.

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon is widely available across the U.S. for about $70. To find Old Elk products near you, click here.

Larceny Small Batch Bourbon

Larceny is an inexpensive bourbon from Heaven Hill, featuring a mashbill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley and bottled at 46% ABV.

Despite the mildly elevated proof, it has a very sweet taste with a medium mouthfeel and no heat. Fruity and caramel notes come through on the palate, along with a hint of vanilla. A touch of oak or clove would offer balance to the flavor.

At about $10 cheaper than Maker’s Mark, Larceny is a great value for the price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your sipping experience (in terms of quality and price), try Larceny’s Barrel Proof offerings. These batches feature the same wheated mashbill as the flagship expression and are bottled at higher proof.

Larceny is extremely easy to find across the U.S. for between $20-$30. Larceny Barrel Proof retails for about $60.

Rebel Cask Strength

Rebel from Lux Row is a single-barrel wheated bourbon that packs a powerful punch. Bottled at 60% ABV, it has a rich, full-bodied flavor on the palate with hints of caramel and vanilla, as well as creme brulee and baking spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

Few people are talking about this incredible find — which isn’t punishing at all for the proof — and they’re missing out. If you’re looking for something distinctive to stock your back bar with or seeking a high-proof spirit to build cocktails around, Rebel is the whiskey for you.

Rebel Cask Strength has a mashbill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley and can be found across the U.S. for about $55.

Redemption Wheated Bourbon

Redemption’s take on wheated bourbon is a solid buy for aficionados and first-time bourbon buyers alike.

The mashbill contains 45% winter wheat, and the bourbon is bottled at 48% ABV, making it an approachable whiskey that can be found in most markets with a price tag under $50.

On the palate, drinkers will find it to be pleasant, dense and full of complexity. Aromas of caramel, icing, sweet oak and a touch of cinnamon are present on the back palate.

Described by Whiskey Raiders Spirits Critic Jay West as being not “too proofy or punishing,” it’s perfect for those looking for an enjoyable whiskey experience without breaking the bank.

Looking to expand your taste beyond whiskey? Try one of these seven London dry gins that are great to spice up any cocktail.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram