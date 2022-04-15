Tobacco Barn's 700 MPH Bourbon Flew in a Fighter Jet

Maryland distillery Tobacco Barn soon will hit the market with a whiskey it has teased since 2020: 700 MPH Bourbon.

While housed in barrels, this whiskey was flown last August inside two external fuel tanks on a British Sea Harrier jet, a former Royal Navy fighter jet.

The flight set world records for the highest altitude for aging bourbon in a barrel, fastest airspeed for aging bourbon in a barrel and lowest atmospheric pressure for aging bourbon in a barrel.

Seven hundred mph is damn fast. For reference, the sound barrier is broken at 770 mph.

“Kelvin Barrels donated the 700 mph barrels,” said Scott Sanders, Bourbon Relationships Director at Tobacco Barn, according to Forbes. “The bourbon was exposed to 140 decibels, three feet away from the Rolls Royce Pegasus jet engines. We’ll see how that pressure affects the flavor creation in the barrels.”

700 MPH bourbon is available at the distillery only, priced at $145 per bottle. Pickups are expected to be in June.

Tobacco Barn previously released a rum aged for 20 months onboard the U.S.S. Constellation in Baltimore Inner Harbor.

