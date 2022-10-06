Grand Teton Private Stock 8-Year Bourbon Debuts

Idaho-based Grand Teton Distillery on Tuesday announced the release of its 8-Year Grand Teton Private Stock Straight Bourbon. This is the longest-aged whiskey to be released from an Idaho distillery, Grand Teton said in a news release. This expression is the second in Grand Teton Distillery’s Private Stock series, following the release of its Straight Corn Whiskey last October.

“We’ve tasted this whiskey year after year to see how it would age in our climate,” John Boczar, head distiller at Grand Teton Distillery, said in a news release. “It has been extremely difficult not to release it until now, especially because we lose over a quarter of each barrel to angel’s share, but it only kept getting better with time. We’re thrilled to finally be able to share it with our fans, right ahead of the holidays.”

8-Year Grand Teton Private Stock Straight Bourbon was aged in charred American white oak barrels at 6,000 feet at “extreme temperatures,” the brand said. Available in an embossed gift box, 16 barrels of the limited-release whiskey are for sale, priced at $79.95 per 750-milliliter bottle. The bourbon can be purchased at the distillery, online and from select retailers throughout the West.

8-Year Grand Teton Private Stock Straight Bourbon, Via the Distillery

Nose: Woody maple

Taste: A sweet vanilla campfire taste

Finish: A full-bodied finish filled with spice, nuts and oak.

