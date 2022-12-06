A. Smith Bowman Debuts 144.5 Proof Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Buffalo Trace-owned distillery A. Smith Bowman unveiled the second batch of its A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon. Aged a minimum of 10 years with barrels hand-selected by Master Distiller Brian Prewitt and distiller David Bock, the annual cask-strength offering is bottled at a hazmat proof of 144.5.

“A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon Batch #2 is a high proof whiskey lover’s dream,” Prewitt said in a news release.

A. Smith Bowman, Virginia’s oldest distillery, will release this cask-strength bourbon for a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750-milliliter in select U.S. markets beginning mid-December, as well as through the A. Smith Bowman Distillery gift shop via online lottery.

“While last year’s inaugural Batch #1 boasted a more delicate profile that drank like a much lower proof bourbon (though it wasn’t!), this year’s offering really roars,” Bock said. “Batch #1’s proof snuck up on you; Batch #2 slaps you in the char. Batch #2 also contains the last of the barrels Joe Dangler, former Master Distiller at A. Smith Bowman for over 30 years, laid down. We’re humbled to honor his lasting influence with this release.”

A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon Batch #2 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Cherry and toast with a slight hint of leather and caramel

Taste: Apple and cherry flavors show up first followed by vanilla and roasted nuts, striking a balance between soft sweet floral notes and strong wood char flavors

Finish: Slick, quite peppery and crisp

