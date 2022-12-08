Silverbelly Whiskey Promoted on 'Fox & Friends'

Mattie Jackson Selecman, a sommelier and daughter of famous country singer Alan Jackson, recently joined Fox News program “Fox & Friends” to introduce her favorite holiday cocktails and promote her father’s whiskey brand, Silverbelly Whiskey.

Jackson introduced Silverbelly Whiskey — which gets its name from the color of Jackson’s signature hat — in June. The brand’s first expression, Silverbelly Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon, is bottled at 91 proof.

“It’s dad’s personal label, which I got to have a really special hand in picking because I’m a certified sommelier,” Jackson Selecman said on the show. So, a lot of people think that’s just wine, but it actually entails all sorts of spirits. So, when dad wanted to put out a bourbon, he let me go talk to distillers and all that stuff, and then we came back actually last Christmas, so perfect timing, and did a little taste test on Christmas Eve as a family, and this is the blend that we came up with.”

For her first cocktail, Selecman mixed eggnog with Silverbelly and recommended adding a cinnamon stick and nutmeg. Selecman said this cocktail is “close to home” because it’s her father’s recipe. Here’s a clip showing the eggnog recipe:

The second cocktail, called a “Santa Clausmopolitan” — which she described as her parents’ “love child” because it’s a cosmopolitan, her mother’s drink of choice, and whiskey.

Mattie Jackson Selecman’s ‘Santa Clausmopolitan’ Silverbelly Whiskey Cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz Silverbelly Whiskey

1.5 oz cranberry juice

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

A squeeze of agave syrup or simply syrup

Two dashes orange bitters

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice

Shake and strain into a martini glass

Selecman seemed to enjoy her time on the show, as she later wrote, “@foxandfriends , holler if you’ve ever got a guest anchor spot” on her Instagram story.

