 Alan Jackson Announces Silverbelly Whiskey Batch
Bourbon

Country Music Star Alan Jackson Announces 3rd Batch of Silverbelly Whiskey: ‘Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow’

David MorrowMar 24th, 2023, 4:00 pm
Silverbelly Whiskey

Batch 3 of Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whisky — named “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” — is available for pre-order. (Photo: Silverbelly Whiskey)

On Thursday, country music star Alan Jackson and his whiskey brand Silverbelly Whiskey announced the release of the third batch of Silverbelly. Each batch is named after a different one of Jackson’s songs. This one is titled “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” — the fourth single from Jackson’s debut album, “Here in the Real World.”

Silverbelly Whiskey batch 3 is available for preorder here. Until April 21, use the code “NEON” at checkout to get 10% off of your purchase. The whiskey will begin shipping in April.

Click here to view our review of Silverbelly Whiskey batch 2, “Wanted.”

Bottled at 91 proof, Silverbelly Whiskey is priced at $42.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Silverbelly Whiskey is distilled at Green River Distilling in Owensboro, Kentucky, in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co.

Silverbelly Whiskey is distributed in retail locations in 19 states and, according to the brand, “will be available nationwide soon.”

Silverbelly Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

The whiskey remains consistent regardless of the batch number.

Nose: Brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey

Taste: Sweet, smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

