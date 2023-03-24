Alan Jackson Announces Silverbelly Whiskey Batch

Country Music Star Alan Jackson Announces 3rd Batch of Silverbelly Whiskey: ‘Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow’
On Thursday, country music star Alan Jackson and his whiskey brand Silverbelly Whiskey announced the release of the third batch of Silverbelly. Each batch is named after a different one of Jackson’s songs. This one is titled “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” — the fourth single from Jackson’s debut album, “Here in the Real World.”
Silverbelly Whiskey batch 3 is available for preorder here. Until April 21, use the code “NEON” at checkout to get 10% off of your purchase. The whiskey will begin shipping in April.
Click here to view our review of Silverbelly Whiskey batch 2, “Wanted.”
Bottled at 91 proof, Silverbelly Whiskey is priced at $42.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.
Silverbelly Whiskey is distilled at Green River Distilling in Owensboro, Kentucky, in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co.
Silverbelly Whiskey is distributed in retail locations in 19 states and, according to the brand, “will be available nationwide soon.”
Silverbelly Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
The whiskey remains consistent regardless of the batch number.
Nose: Brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey
Taste: Sweet, smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.