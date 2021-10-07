Angel's Envy 2021 Cask Strength Bourbon is Coming December

The 2021 iteration of Angel’s Envy’s much-anticipated annual cask strength release is hitting shelves in December, Angel’s Envy announced Thursday, according to The Whiskey Wash.

The Angel’s Envy 2021 Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey is finished in port wine barrels. This year’s release is bottled at 120.7 proof and packaged in a commemorative and collectible carved hardwood box. About 14,760 bottles will be released to select retailers in all 50 states. The suggested retail price is $230 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

“Putting together our annual Cask Strength release has become something of a tradition for our family. It’s hard to believe that we’ve been doing it for ten years,” said Wes Henderson, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Angel’s Envy, in a news release. “Back in 2012, our first Cask Strength release was a run of just 600 bottles available in only two states. So to see fans all over the country chasing down these bottles and sharing them with their friends and family as a special way to toast over the holidays or as a gift – it’s very rewarding and a reflection of how much Angel’s Envy has grown over the past decade.”

Tasting notes:

Nose: Complex, with notes of peach and cherry accompanied by hints of brandy, tea and honey.

Taste: Notes of leather, toasted oak and vanilla carry into the palate, along with flavors of stone fruit and port that give way to creamy crème brulee and honey with nutty marzipan.

Finish: Features slight tannins and notes of black tea, apricot and smoke.

