Angel’s Envy Looks To Twitter To Keep Bourbon Coming By Planting New American Oak | Whiskey Raiders

Angel’s Envy is looking to its Twitter followers to help them plant American White Oak trees for its future bourbon barrels.

To support the future of bourbon, #ToastTheTrees. Every time you use the hashtag with an Angel’s Envy drink, we’ll plant a new White Oak tree to supply the bourbon barrels of future generations — and keep the bourbon bottles of tomorrow full. pic.twitter.com/wYLdA9BQVm — Angel’s Envy (@Angels_Envy) September 15, 2021

Making bourbon isn’t possible without using American White oak for the barrels’ wood, a practice that can be incredibly hard on the environment. The company hopes to get loyal customers involved with the plan to maintain a sustainable approach and boost visibility—an intelligent move for the bourbon brand to combat the negative environmental impact.

To participate, Twitter users are encouraged to post pictures of themselves with a pour of their favorite Angel’s Envy using the hashtag #ToastTheTrees. They will plant an American White Oak tree every time someone does. Potentially producing thousands of trees and thereby investing in their future.

