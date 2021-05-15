Angel’s Envy Surprises With A New Release Just In Time For Father’s Day | Whiskey Raiders

Angel’s Envy released its third limited-edition expression to their Cellar Collection. A Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in Madeira casks.

Angel’s Envy said of the Madeira Casks, “In 2015, the Henderson family visited the island of Madeira in search of their next extraordinary finishing barrels. Only after sampling more than 30 varieties of Madeira wine did they find the perfect cask for our third Cellar Collection release.”



Found in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, The brand is no stranger to family tradition. Industry legend Lincoln Henderson came out of retirement to work on the newest installment with his son Wes. Currently, the distillery is being run by Wes and his sons, making bourbon and rye whiskey finished in a variety of casks.

We’re excited to share our third installment in our Cellar Collection: Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Madeira Casks. Visit 500 Main to learn the story of this finish, explore its tasting notes and how you can get a bottle: https://t.co/PyHjS6JXii pic.twitter.com/XdzFWLmerH — Angel’s Envy (@Angels_Envy) May 14, 2021

What to expect from Madeira Cask APPEARANCE Deep amber NOSE Caramelized banana, brown sugar, freshly baked raisins, almonds, and faint cherry notes PALATE Pleasantly rich, with notes of toasted oak, grass, smoke, leather, chocolate, and dried cherries FINISH A satisfying finish that lingers with notes of almond and hazelnut Madeira Casks are available at Angel’s Envy distillery for a limited time starting June 6th and can be purchased pre-sale through our lottery on 500 Main. Suggested retail is $229 and is 100 proof (50% ABV).

