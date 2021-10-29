Angel’s Envy Unveils 10th Annual Limited Edition Cask Strength Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

Angel’s Envy announced its Angel’s Envy 2021 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, finished in port wine barrels. This 10th annual release is a limited edition and will be available beginning Dec. 1.

The new bottle will be packaged in a commemorative and collectible carved hardwood box with only 14,760 bottles made available for purchase at select retailers across all 50 U.S. states.

“Putting together our annual Cask Strength release has become something of a tradition for our family. It’s hard to believe that we’ve been doing it for ten years,” said Wes Henderson, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Angel’s Envy. “Back in 2012, our first Cask Strength release was a run of just 600 bottles available in only two states. So to see fans all over the country chasing down these bottles and sharing them with their friends and family as a special way to toast over the holidays or as a gift – it’s very rewarding and a reflection of how much Angel’s Envy has grown over the past decade.”

Every year, the Henderson family chooses a few of its rickhouses’ most notable barrels for an extended finishing process in port wine barrels from Portugal as part of the Angel’s Envy Cask Strength program. These particular casks are intended to offer each variation of Angel’s Envy Cask Strength a distinct aroma, flavor profile and finish.

Angel’s Envy 2021 Cask Strength Tasting Notes

The 2021 cask strength release is complex on the nose, with notes of peach and cherry accompanied by hints of brandy, tea and honey.

Notes of leather, toasted oak and vanilla carry into the palate, along with flavors of stone fruit and port that give way to creamy crème brulee and honey with nutty marzipan.

The finish features slight tannins and notes of black tea, apricot and smoke.

The suggested retail price for a 750-milliliter bottle is $229.99.

