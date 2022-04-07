Augusta Distillery to Invest $23 Million in Distillery

Augusta Distillery in Augusta, Kentucky, has announced plans for its first full-scale operation. It will be located in an existing 40,000-square-foot building – formerly home to F.A. Neider Co. – on 1.8 acres. Company leaders anticipate construction will begin this summer with plans to have the facility operational by summer 2024.

“The Augusta Distillery team is proud of our plan to build a state-of-the-art facility in Augusta,” Judd Weis, co-founder and board vice chairman of Augusta Distillery, said, according to Link NKY. “Over the next few years, we will be committing over $23 million to create an extraordinary distillery, guest experience and event center. Our hope is that, by delighting our consumers, this investment will create a spike in local tourism and additional economic opportunity for our neighbors in Augusta and Bracken County. We would like to thank the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the City of Augusta and Bracken County for providing the support necessary to make this project a reality. This is a very exciting time for our team and our neighbors.”

The distillery is expected to create 14 jobs.

Augusta Distillery was founded in July 2018 and is focused on creating bourbon-centric experiences in Augusta and across the United States. The company’s debut expression, Buckner’s 13-year single barrel cask strength bourbon, is distributed nationally and is available at retailers in Kentucky and Ohio. Augusta recently became a Craft Member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. The distillery’s next release is planned for later in 2022.

“It is never an accident when a company decides to grow their operations within Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in an announcement. “It is a testament to the Kentuckians who help make this state what it is – an increasingly attractive option for businesses to thrive within a surging economy. The continued momentum of the bourbon and spirits industry in the commonwealth is because of support from companies such as Augusta Distillery. I want to thank everyone involved in this project and welcome Augusta Distillery’s growth in Kentucky.”

