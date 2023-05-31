Bardstown Bourbon Co. Blends 5 Bourbons for Discovery #10

On Wednesday, Bardstown Bourbon Company unveiled the latest whiskey in its “Discovery” series.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 is a blend of five bourbons from three states.

“We’re excited to introduce a new look and feel on the packaging of Discovery #10,” Dan Callaway, VP of product development for Bardstown Bourbon Co., said in a news release. “Inside you’ll find a trailblazing blend, rooted in Kentucky that explores innovative flavor from unexpected sources.”

Discovery Series #10 is bottled at 114.24 proof and has a suggested retail price of $139.99. About 3,500 9-liter cases will be available beginning Friday through the Bardstown Bourbon Co. gift shop, at retailers in 24 states and online at Seelbachs.com.

The Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 Blend

Here’s what Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 is made of:

62%: 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 78% corn, 13% rye and 9% malted barley

18%: 13-year-old Kentucky bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 75% corn, 13% rye and 12% malted barley

8%: 6-year-old Kentucky bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 53% corn, 26% rye and 21% malted barley

10%: 10-year-old Georgia Bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 80% corn, 10% rye, 5% malted barley and 5% wheat

2%: 10-year-old Tennessee bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Toasted Pecan, maple, and baked cherry

Taste: Luscious vanilla cream, hazelnut and cocoa

Finish: A balanced finish offering deep, decadent flavors with lasting spice

In April, Bardstown Bourbon Company released a whiskey finished in Barbados rum barrels.

