 Bardstown Bourbon Co. Blends 5 Bourbons for Discovery #10
Bourbon

‘A Trailblazing Blend’: Bardstown Bourbon Company Mixes 5 Bourbons for Latest ‘Discovery’ Release

David MorrowMay 31st, 2023, 2:38 pm
Bardstown Bourbon

(Photo: Bardstown Bourbon Company)

On Wednesday, Bardstown Bourbon Company unveiled the latest whiskey in its “Discovery” series.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 is a blend of five bourbons from three states.

“We’re excited to introduce a new look and feel on the packaging of Discovery #10,” Dan Callaway, VP of product development for Bardstown Bourbon Co., said in a news release. “Inside you’ll find a trailblazing blend, rooted in Kentucky that explores innovative flavor from unexpected sources.”

Discovery Series #10 is bottled at 114.24 proof and has a suggested retail price of $139.99. About 3,500 9-liter cases will be available beginning Friday through the Bardstown Bourbon Co. gift shop, at retailers in 24 states and online at Seelbachs.com.

The Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 Blend

Here’s what Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 is made of:

62%: 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 78% corn, 13% rye and 9% malted barley

18%: 13-year-old Kentucky bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 75% corn, 13% rye and 12% malted barley

8%: 6-year-old Kentucky bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 53% corn, 26% rye and 21% malted barley

10%: 10-year-old Georgia Bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 80% corn, 10% rye, 5% malted barley and 5% wheat

2%: 10-year-old Tennessee bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #10 Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Toasted Pecan, maple, and baked cherry

Taste: Luscious vanilla cream, hazelnut and cocoa

Finish: A balanced finish offering deep, decadent flavors with lasting spice

In April, Bardstown Bourbon Company released a whiskey finished in Barbados rum barrels.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

