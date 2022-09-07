Bardstown Bourbon Company Unveils 2nd Château de Laubade

Bardstown Bourbon Company on Wednesday announced the second iteration of its Collaborative Series with French Armagnac house Château de Laubade.

The 2022 Château de Laubade Armagnac release will debut Friday. It is a blend of 12-year Kentucky and 10-year Tennessee bourbons. After being blended, the whiskey was finished in Laubade Armagnac casks for 16 months.

The new release is bottled at 107 proof and will be sold at a suggested retail price of $159.99. About 2,700 9-liter cases of the bourbon will be available through the Bardstown Bourbon Co. gift shop, at retailers in 20 states and online at Seelbachs.com.

“It was important to us that this release be distinct from the original, while still bringing some of the same unique characteristics,” Dan Callaway, VP Product Development and Hospitality for Bardstown Bourbon Co., said in a news release. “The bold Kentucky bourbon really balances with oak that is bursting with the fiery Armagnac character. The Tennessee bourbon provides a hint of citrus, which highlights Laubade’s unique floral notes. We’re always looking to push the boundaries of modern bourbon blending and this release is a beautiful expression of that.”

The first collaboration debuted in April 2020 and was a smash hit, winning Double Gold and Best in Class — the highest honor possible — in the Finished Bourbons category at the 2021 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition.

“I am very excited about this new launch as since day one, I have seen so much product expertise, passion and involvement from the team of Bardstown Bourbon Co.,” said Château de Laubade’ Owner and Famille Lesgourgues Directeur Général Denis Lesgourgues. “Just as we are inventing the armagnac of tomorrow thanks to our spirit of innovation, our fellows at BBCo are designing the modern bourbon.”

Bardstown Bourbon 2022 Château de Laubade Armagnac Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Baked pear with nutmeg, cinnamon, and sage rests on toffee, brown sugar, and almond.

Taste: Vanilla bean, rich oak, and golden raisin combining to create an outstanding finish of refined flavor.

Earlier this year, scotch whisky brand Craigellachie released an Armagnac-finished expression.

