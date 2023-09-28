Bardstown Bourbon Company Announces 2 New, Exciting Whiskeys

On Thursday, Bardstown Bourbon Company announced the pending launch of two brand-new expressions set to hit shelves on Oct. 6. The Kentucky-based distillery will release Bardstown Bourbon Co. Discovery #11 and the Carter Cellars Collaboration, an expression aged in Napa Valley Cabernet barrels.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #11 Blend

The Discovery Series puts a spotlight on the art blending whiskeys found around the globe, and the 11th edition is a liquid love letter to the bourbons of the Bluegrass state.

Discovery #11 is a milestone release for the brand, as it is the first to include bourbon distilled at Bardstown’s facilities.

“This is a special milestone in our Discovery Series, as our own estate-distilled whiskey has now matured, which gives us some exciting new blending opportunities,” VP of Product Development for Bardstown Bourbon Co. Dan Callaway said in a news release. “So, for Discovery #11, we decided to celebrate a Kentucky kind of way and chose all Bluegrass-based bourbons to blend with what we estate-distilled.”

Here’s how the blend breaks down:

73% Kentucky 13-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 75% corn, 13% rye and 12% malted barley

Kentucky 13-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 75% corn, 13% rye and 12% malted barley 21% Kentucky 10-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 78% corn, 1% rye and 9% malted barley

Kentucky 10-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 78% corn, 1% rye and 9% malted barley 6% Bardstown Bourbon Co. Kentucky 6-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley

Discovery #10 featured bourbons from Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee. This year’s release is the first time Kentucky bourbons will be showcased exclusively.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #11 Blend Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: A high-toned blend of Ranier cherry, butterscotch, brown sugar and roasted peanuts

Taste: A lifted palate of cinnamon spice and toffee

Finish: Ripe red fruit lingers on the finish and luscious oak generously rounds it out.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Carter Cellars Collaboration

The latest release in Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Collaborative Series, Carter Cellars Collaboration is a collab between Bardstown Bourbon and Mark and Sherri Carter, the Napa winemakers at Carter Cellars.

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Carter Cellars Collaboration is a distinctive blend of aged bourbon and rye that matured in Carter Cellars Napa Cabernet barrels for 14 months.

“Carter Cellars has always shot for excellence in our award-winning wines, and we have a long history of producing 100-point wines. This has been a wonderful collaboration bringing together our teams who are all continuously on the pursuit of perfection,” Carter Cellars founder Mark Carter said in the news release.

Here’s how the blend breaks down:

49% Tennessee 17-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley

Tennessee 17-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley 41% Kentucky 12-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley

Kentucky 12-year bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley 10% Indiana 6-year rye distilled from a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley

Bardstown Bourbon Company Company Carter Cellars Collaboration Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Dark florals interlaced with cassis, violet and leather lead to a complicated aroma

Taste: The palate bursts forth with dark fruit, roasted pecan and vanilla cream.

Finish: Light and has balanced tannins

