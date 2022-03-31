Bardstown Bourbon Company Announces $29 Million Expansion

Bardstown Bourbon Company is making a $28.7 million investment in its distillery, creating 29 full-time jobs and increasing the operation’s annual capacity by about 55,000 barrels, according to the Lane Report.

The project will include an expansion of more than 15,000 square feet to the distillery, bringing the total square footage over 390,000. The operation will add space to one of the fermenter buildings, 16 new fermenters, a new distillation column with necessary equipment, a hot water processing tank, grain handling equipment, chemical treatments and glass towers to hold a still that will be seen from the parkway.

“The commonwealth’s investment in Bardstown Bourbon Co. will help us increase our distilling capacity by 50% by 2024, creating a number of new high-paying jobs and helping small Kentucky-based bourbon brands grow,” said Mark Erwin, Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s president and CEO. “We are truly grateful for the support of these incentives in helping solidify Bardstown as the ‘Bourbon Capital of the World.’”

under the Kentucky Business Investment program, which can provide up to $750,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $28.7 million and annual targets of creating and maintening 29 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

paying an average hourly wage of $38.08 including benefits across those jobs.

KEDFA also approved Bardstown Bourbon Co. for up to $250,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act, which allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

If Bardstown Bourbon Co. meets its annual targets, it will be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. Additionally, Bardstown Bourbon Co. can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers, including no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

Founded in 2014, Bardstown Bourbon Co. has quickly risen to become a major bourbon distiller.

Earlier this month, Bardstown Bourbon Co. was purchased by Chicago-based investment firm Pritzker Private Capital.

Judge/Executive Dean Watts of Nelson County, the county in which the expansion is taking place, commented on the news: “Bardstown Bourbon Co. continues to make history here in Nelson County with aggressive expansions beyond our expectations. We thank the company for their tremendous investment and wish them much continued success.”

