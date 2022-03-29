Bardstown Bourbon Unveils No. 7 in Fusion, Discovery Series

Bardstown Bourbon Company has released two new bottlings from its Fusion and Discovery series. Each bottling is No. 7 in its respective line.

Fusion Series #7 and Discovery Series #7 are available at the distillery and distributed in 20 markets across the U.S.

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Fusion Series explores the concept of blending young and old bourbons together. For each release in the Discovery Series, distillery team members taste, analyze and vote on the best recipe.

Discovery Series #7 is a blend of two 12 whiskeys from Kentucky; a 12-year whiskey from Ontario, Canada; a seven-year whiskey from Indiana; and a 17-year whiskey from Tennessee. Discovery Series #7 is bottled at 114.5 proof and retails for $139.99.

Fusion Series #7 is a blend of three three-year bourbons from Bardstown Bourbon Company and two non-Bardstown 12-year Kentucky whiskeys. Fusion Series #7 is bottled at 98.1 proof and retails for $64.99.

Discovery Series #7 Tasting Notes

Nose: Walnut and brown sugar with bursts of white flowers and tangerine

Taste: Baked Honeycrisp apple and dark chocolate

Fusion Series #7 Tasting Notes

Taste: An exquisite contrast of vibrant nectarine with toasted almond and honey leads to cedar and rich toffee with light tannin

Finish: Elegant, showcasing the delightful balance between youthful and aged Kentucky Bourbon

