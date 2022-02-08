Bardstown Bourbon, Founders Brewing Unite on Whiskey

Two acclaimed alcohol creators — Bardstown Bourbon Company and Founders Brewing Company — have partnered on a special bourbon, which will launch at the distillery gift shop noon on Wednesday and will be distributed where Bardstown Bourbon Company products are sold.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Founders Straight Bourbon starts with a 10-year Tennessee bourbon, which is finished for 15 months in Founders Brewing KBS Stout Barrels.

“The robust profile is a direct result of the care and coordination in shipping these flavorful barrels. The day they are emptied in Grand Rapids, they are filled with bourbon in Bardstown,” Dan Callaway, Bardstown Bourbon VP of product development and master blender, said in a news release. “The rich waves of chocolate malt from KBS carry through the entire aging process and balance beautifully with classic bourbon.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company Founders Straight Bourbon is bottled at 110 proof and is sold at a suggested retail price of $159.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

This is the latest in Bardstown Bourbon’s Collaborative Series.

“Our collaborations are an expression of our commitment to community and alchemy,” Brooke Berry, marketing director, said. “Bardstown Bourbon Company is a neutral ground for the sharing of ideas and best business practices in distilling, the culinary arts and hospitality. We lean into partnerships with brands that have similar passions. Our Founders collaboration is an invitation to two sets of loyal followers to adventure into new flavors together and to invite others to enjoy both products with food in unique ways.”

Tasting notes: A compelling blend of cocoa, orange peel and roasted malt that leads to dark chocolate, hazelnut and black cherry on the palate. Presented at 110 proof, it’s rounded out with a warm, inviting finish.

