Bardstown Debuts Goose Island Stout Cask Finished Bourbon

Beer and whiskey enthusiasts rejoice: Bardstown Bourbon Company announced on Wednesday that as part of its wildly popular collaboration with the Chicago brewery Goose Island, the brands would be launching a blended Kentucky Bourbon finished in Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout barrels. The expression will be available on September 8.

Bardstown Bourbon’s release is a blend of 6- and 7-year Kentucky bourbons aged for an extra year in freshly emptied Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout barrels. The barrels were not rinsed before housing the bourbon, so the spirit could intermingle with the beer. The bourbon was then married with a 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon, which the brand claims adds flavors of chocolate malt and dried cherry.

56% of the blend was composed of the 7-year-old bourbon, 26% was composed of the 6-year-old bourbon, and 18% housed the 9-year-old bourbon.

“Goose Island is the perennial trailblazer of craft brewing and a perfect partner for collaboration,” said VP of Product Development of Bardstown Bourbon Co., Dan Callaway according to the news release. “I adore their Bourbon County Brand Stout and jumped at the opportunity to explore flavor together. This bourbon accentuates the depth of stout while maintaining beautiful fruit, malt and honey. A true team effort!”

The latest release from The Goose Island Collaborative Series sits at a cask strength of 100 proof and hosts a suggested retail price of $159.99. Approximately 3,500 9L cases will be available at the Bardstown Bourbon Co. gift shop and at retailers in 24 states. The expression can also be purchased at Seelbachs.com.

The stout-infused barrels housed a distinctive beer that was also barrel-aged for 8-16 months. The brand cites the stout as possessing flavors of fudge, vanilla and caramel with a complex and rich mouthfeel.

This latest release follows the 2023 lineup of Goose Island’s widely lauded Bourbon County stouts in early August.

The 2023 lineup of Goose Island Bourbon County barrel-aged stouts consisted of the Original Stout, Eagle Rare 2-Year Reserve Stout, the Angel’s Envy 2-Year Cask Finish Stout, the Bananas Foster Stout, the Backyard Stout and the Proprietor’s Stout. The offerings that beer enthusiasts eagerly look forward to each year were aged in emptied bourbon barrels from the brands mentioned above, in addition to lauded distilleries like Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill, Four Roses and Wild Turkey.

Bardstown Bourbon Collaborative Series Goose Island Tasting Notes, via both brands

Aroma: Dark chocolate, honey, toasted almond and vanilla cream.

Palate: Roasted malt, cacao, allspice.

Finish: Balanced and lingering.

