Bret Michaels Band Guitarist Pete Evick Unveils Bourbon

Musician and producer Pete Evick has teamed up with KO Distilling’s Bare Knuckle Bourbon to release a limited-release expression, the Bare Knuckle Evick Edition Bourbon, Craft Spirits Magazine reported Wednesday.

“This has been a deeply personal process to produce MY bourbon,” Evick said, per Craft Spirits Magazine. “We are bottling this bourbon at 98 proof to represent the year I signed my first record deal, and the barrels I chose from were filled during the month of August, the month I was born. But the most important part is that the Evick Edition is produced in my hometown of Manassas, Virginia.”

The Bare Knuckle Evick Edition Bourbon is distilled from a mashbill of 70% corn, 20% wheat and 10% malted barley. All grains were grown in Virginia.

“There’s no shortage of celebrity brands these days, and the only way we could consider such a partnership was to find a truly authentic connection,” CEO and founder of KO Distilling Bill Karlson said. “Both KO and Pete Evick are 100% Virginia and both have deep ties to Manassas. And, the longer we worked together, we could see how engaged Pete was in the art of our craft.”

Evick rose to fame as the guitarist for The Bret Michaels Band. Evick said the first day he drank alcohol was on his 25th birthday, which was also — serendipitously — the day he signed his first record deal.

“For many years after that, my band and I were rock and roll party animals. But as I grew older, I grew to love bourbon. This collaboration celebrates a more mature me and is about drinking responsibly! This is about promoting the art of making bourbon with some amazing people,” Evick concluded.

Interested parties can purchase the limited-edition expression here for the price of $62.99.

