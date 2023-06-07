Barrell Craft Spirits To Offer Bottling and Barrel Storage

Barrell Craft Spirits has decided to give new brands a chance to use its facilities and debuted its offering of contract bottling services and barrel storage. Other brands that might not have the resources or space will be able to pay to use Barrell’s blending, bottling and storage facilities, which are located in Jeffersontown and Shively, Kentucky.

“Our contract bottling expertise and barrel storage are now available for craft distillers, which saves time and energy and allows them to focus on growing their brand,” Joe Beatrice, the founder of BCS, said in a news release. “Our rickhouse exudes the original craftsmanship on which the regulation of Kentucky Bourbon was built and provides a historic touch for aging whisky.”

The rickhouse holds a capacity for 18,000 barrels and 42 ricks at the five-level facility. Distillers can find casks housed in a variety of locations, each with a separate character. The property is a stone’s throw away from downtown Louisville and is near more than its fair share of bottling, blending and packaging services.

Brands interested in working with Barrell Craft can contact the producer by emailing [email protected].

More About Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits focuses on sourcing casks from established producers, bottling whiskeys at cask strength and selling them while being transparent about where they’re sourcing from. The process is similar to that of Compass Box, the London-based whiskymaker that specializes in sourcing whiskies from scotch distilleries and blending them.

Barrell Craft Spirits was founded by Beatrice, a home brewer and tech entrepreneur, in 2013.

“We let the barrels speak to us,” Beatrice said in an interview with Forbes. “We find thematic tastes and pair based on what we want in that moment. If we taste chocolate in a barrel and really like it, we select barrels to amplify that note. I want the sum of our parts to be better than the individual components.”

