Barrell Craft Spirits Unveils Gold Label Dovetail Whiskey

On Tuesday, independent blender Barrell Craft Spirits announced its latest expression, BCS Gold Label Dovetail. The limited-edition whiskey features the same blend of whiskey finished in rum, port and cabernet barrels as the original Dovetail. The Gold Label, though, includes whiskeys aged up to 25 years.

“Over the past several years, Dovetail has become a highly regarded expression within the BCS portfolio of products and the American Whiskey world,” BCS Founder Joe Beatrice said in a news release. “Following the recent success of BCS Gray Label Dovetail, we decided to apply the concept of ‘Dovetail’ to our oldest, rarest stocks. We left these component whiskeys in their finishing casks even longer and included some very high proof barrels to create a blend with an intensity matched only by its nuance and layering.”

Gold Label Dovetail was distilled in Indiana, Tennessee and Canada and bottled in Kentucky at a hazmat proof of 140.18. The expression is now available at select retailers in 49 U.S. states and online via the BCS website. The suggested retail price for a 750-milliliter bottle is $499.99.

Barrell Craft Spirits Gold Label Dovetail Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Appearance: Desert sandstone

Nose: White grapefruit, and red currant illustrate a classic fruity whiskey aroma just slightly influenced by cabernet. Dunn Vineyards classic stewed cherry, sarsaparilla, and creme de menthe float by. Assorted jams such as raspberry and white grape are suggestive of Port’s influence along with espresso

Taste: Bright citric acid lights up the taste buds. The Canadian whisky and varied maturation create a complex textural experience. An opening of strawberry rhubarb pie leads into lemonade as the tartness builds. It is then overtaken by creamed honey and marshmallow. The evolution concludes with the classic spices of Indiana whiskey – herbs and pine.

Finish: Ginger ale and panela explode onto the scene, evocative of the rum casks. As they fade, a fruitier side combines with tropical notes to deliver ripe mango and candied pineapple. The finish is also just touched by the Cabernet’s cranberry juice and slate.

With a Splash of Spring Water: Thistle, apple blossom and wildflower bouquet. Contrasting that is creamy milk chocolate. Water washes out the acid on the palate leaving rich chocolate pudding and dulce de leche. It’s also loaded with pleasant dusty notes of candied chestnuts and Earl Grey

