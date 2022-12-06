Barrell Bourbon New Year 2023 Announced | Whiskey Raiders

Barrell Craft Spirits has released its annual bourbon to toast the New Year with, Barrell Bourbon New Year 2023.

The new bourbon is a blend of a 5-, 6-, 7-, 8- and 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskeys, bottled at cask strength 113.54 proof. The suggested retail price for Barrell Bourbon New Year 2023 is $89.99.

“Each autumn, we create a very special blend of bourbons as a toast to the new beginnings and fresh energy of the year to come. Making New Year Bourbon allows us to see the pillars of our brand through clear eyes, celebrate the inherent creativity of our blending process, and rededicate ourselves to our forward-thinking, quality-driven line of spirits,” Barrell Craft Spirits said in a news release.

Barrell Bourbon New Year 2023 Tasting Notes, Via Barrell Craft Spirits

Nose: A classic bourbon opening of brioche and caramel. Added to that is a woodsy underpinning of sandalwood and a wisp of smoke. It evolves through a range of sweets: amaretto, coconut macaroons, and cream soda. Gooseberry, quince, and lime cordial add a bit of lift. A range of mineral notes round it out with flint, limestone, and beeswax

Taste: Though cask strength, the heat is kept in check by syrupy oak sugars. Black cherry soda and roasted molé take center stage. Vanilla is notably strong here and joined by fellow oak spices nutmeg, cardamom, and aniseed. The oak is well balanced by herbaceous rye notes along with rose hip, wormwood, and peppercorn

Finish: Candied chili pepper and preserved lemon flash across the palate. Horchata takes over as a creaminess builds, adding white chocolate, and cashew. As the flavors slowly fade, a waxiness lingers on

