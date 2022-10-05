Racing Louisville FC Whiskey Sponsor Condemns NWSL Abuse

Following a report published this week by attorney and former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates that detailed systemic “verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct” throughout the National Women’s Soccer League, Louisville, Kentucky-based independent whiskey blender Barrell Craft Spirits, a cornerstone partner of NWSL team Racing Louisville FC, released a statement condemning the team and NWSL abuse.

“We are profoundly saddened and disgusted by the findings of the Yates report commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation, which exposed years of systemic abuse of players in women’s soccer, including right here in Louisville with our team, Racing Louisville FC,” Barrell Craft Spirits wrote in a statement. “We condemn the coaches responsible for these reprehensible acts, as well as Racing Louisville FC management and the NEWSL for their utter lack of transparency and failure to proactively address the situation. Above all, our company supports and admires these extraordinary women for their bravery and dedication to the sport and their teammates. We are incredibly proud of them and horrified by what they’ve had to endure.”

BCS hasn’t ended its sponsorship of the team but said the future of the partnership will be contingent on the team and league’s actions in light of the report.

“Our continued sponsorship will wholly depend on the team and NWSL’s response to creating swift and meaningful change,” BCS concluded.

