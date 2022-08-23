Barrell Vantage Bourbon Debuts From Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits on Tuesday announced the newest addition to its portfolio – Barrell Vantage.

The expression is a blend of straight bourbons finished in three different types of virgin oak casks: Mizunara, French and toasted American oak. Each wood imparts a different flavor profile. This results in a whiskey the brand says “focuses on the subtle flavors and their compounding profiles.”

This process involves finishing each whiskey component separately in oak barrels. Each whiskey was then combined according to a specific blending process. The brand says the aim of this process is to create a balanced representation of the synergy between bourbon and barrel.

“Barrell Vantage is a bourbon dedicated to the arts of barrel selection and blending,” BCS Founder Joe Beatrice said in a news release. “We drew upon our years of blending expertise, creativity, and testing to create a bourbon with impeccable balance and depth of flavor that embraces different char and toast levels, along with its oak origins. Barrell Vantage is an exciting step forward in our never-ending journey to take bourbon to new heights.”

Barrell Vantage was distilled in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. From there, it was crafted and bottled in Kentucky at cask strength, 114.44 proof. It is now available at select retailers and online via their website at barrellbourbon.com for a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Keep your eyes peeled for our review of Barrell Vantage later this week.

