Blend Custom Bourbon at Barrels & Billets | Whiskey Raiders

Louisville is filled with places to drink a wide range of bourbons, from distilleries to bars and restaurants. But now, a new downtown experience has found a way to set itself apart.

Hillerich & Bradsby Co., the company that makes Louisville Slugger bats, is offering patrons the opportunity to blend their own bourbons, creating what Hillerich & Bradsby Marketing Director Andrew Soliday said is the only custom bourbon experience in Louisville, according to WDRB.

Barrels & Billets will open Feb. 23 at Hillerich & Bradsby Co.’s headquarters at 800 W. Main St. Tickets already are available for booking online. Tickets are priced at $35 for a 45-minute session. Barrels & Billets is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

At Barrels & Billets, guests will learn about bourbon blending and then will choose from six different types of WoodCraft bourbons: a 200 Year Oak, European Oak, American Oak, Cherry Wood, Maple Wood or Smoked Oak.

After the recipe is complete, guests will have the option of having their blends bottled in a 750-milliliter container, which they can take home for $45.

Other experiences at Barrels and Billets include a bourbon cocktail flight and a 13-question survey to create a personalized bourbon for visitors’ palettes.

Designer Dram and Black Button Bourbon both offer customizable bourbons, but those aren’t in-person like Barrels & Billets.