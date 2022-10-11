Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish Bourbon Debuts

On Tuesday, Beam Suntory-owned whiskey brand Basil Hayden announced its latest limited-edition release, Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish.

To make this bourbon, eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe blended the signature Basil Hayden bourbon with bourbon partially aged in Californian red wine casks.

“We are creating new avenues for consumers to enjoy our light and inviting expressions through unique cask finishes and innovative releases,” Jonathan Marks, senior marketing director for global small batch bourbon at Beam Suntory, said in a news release. “Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish continues the Basil Hayden mission to opening up the category to new drinkers and occasions.”

Bottled at 80 proof, Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish will enter retail locations for a suggested price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. The limited-time release will be available at fine wine and spirit retailers nationwide.

Basil Hayden recommends using this whiskey in aperitif-style cocktails.

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Dried fruit notes with cherry, vanilla and toasted oak

Taste: Flavors of sweet ambrosia are complemented by complex levels of charred oak.

Finish: Warm, crisp

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!