Basil Hayden Releases Subtle Smoke Bourbon

Basil Hayden is challenging the notion that smoky spirits are harsh with the announcement of its newest bourbon and limited-time offering, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke.

“We continue to honor my grandfather Booker Noe’s legacy of pushing the boundaries of what bourbon can be with the debut of Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke,” said eighth-generation Beam family distiller, Freddie Noe. “A showcase of the many ways in which our bourbon can be layered, refined and complex, yet approachable and inviting, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is reimagining how smoky spirits can taste.”

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is now available at premium liquor retailers throughout the United States at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Tasting Notes

“On the nose, mellow smoke aromas with a hint of vanilla lead into flavors of soft char that are light in sweetness and taste like butterscotch and maple. The dram concludes with a crisp, light toasted hickory wood note, the new expression pays tribute to the bourbon’s signature high-rye style while offering a subtle, pleasant introduction to a smoky spirit.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!