Beam Announces Return of Baker's 13 Year Old Bourbon

On Wednesday, James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the return of the limited-edition Baker’s 13 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon.

First released in 2019, Baker’s 13 Year Old delivers a significant age upgrade over the standard Baker’s bourbon, a a 7-year-old product.

“Baker’s Bourbon celebrates the individual characteristics in each and every barrel, and this 13 Year Old expression takes that experience even further as the distinct flavors from the barrel develop over time,” Fred Noe, Beam seventh-generation master distiller. “We received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback the first time we released this 13-year-old edition, and I’m proud to bring it back for whiskey fans who appreciate something special from Baker’s as a true gem within our Small Batch portfolio.”

Bottled at 107 proof, Baker’s 13 Year Old is available in limited quantities in select U.S. states at a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Baker’s is a brand under Beam named for Jim Beam’s grandnephew, Baker Beam, who worked at the Jim Beam Distillery for 38.

The 2019 release of Baker’s 13 Year Old received very positive ratings from critics, garnering a Whiskey Raiders Raided score of 93. Check out our review of the 2019 edition here.

Baker’s 13 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon Tasting Notes, Via Beam

Nose: Fruit, vanilla and caramel

Taste: Medium-bodied with flavors of oak and toasted nuts, with vanilla and fruity notes

Finish: Robust, medium long, warmly rounded

