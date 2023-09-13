Beam Concludes Kentucky Series With Hardin's Creek Boston

On Wednesday, James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the release of the third and final installment of its Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series. Each member of the series is distilled from the same mashbill, the same exact age (17 years old) and bottled at the same proof (110). The differentiating factor between the three is location; each spent its 17 years aging at a different Beam Kentucky location: Clermont, Frankfort and now Boston.

Beam describes its Boston location — aka The Booker Noe campus — as having rickhouses that are “spread out generously in the golden sunshine and clear air,” which the producer says leads to fast, richer aging and “bold and characterful” whiskey.

“The Boston campus creates a flavor profile my Granddaddy Booker Noe looked for and talked about. I think he would have loved this,” Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, said in a news release.

Hardin’s Creek Boston will be available at a suggested retail price of $169.99.

Our Review of Hardin’s Creek Boston

