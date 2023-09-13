 Beam Concludes Kentucky Series With Hardin's Creek Boston
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Bourbon

Beam Debuts Boston to Conclude Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series of 17-Year-Old Bourbons

David MorrowSep 13th, 2023, 6:33 pm
Hardin's Creek Boston

Hardin’s Creek Boston completes the Kentucky Series. (Photo: James B. Beam)

On Wednesday, James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the release of the third and final installment of its Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series. Each member of the series is distilled from the same mashbill, the same exact age (17 years old) and bottled at the same proof (110). The differentiating factor between the three is location; each spent its 17 years aging at a different Beam Kentucky location: Clermont, Frankfort and now Boston.

Beam describes its Boston location — aka The Booker Noe campus  — as having rickhouses that are “spread out generously in the golden sunshine and clear air,” which the producer says leads to fast, richer aging and “bold and characterful” whiskey.

“The Boston campus creates a flavor profile my Granddaddy Booker Noe looked for and talked about. I think he would have loved this,” Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, said in a news release.

Hardin’s Creek Boston will be available at a suggested retail price of $169.99.

Our Review of Hardin’s Creek Boston

We thoroughly enjoyed the first two editions of the Hardin’s Creek Kentucky Series, and Boston was no different. Click here to read our review.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: