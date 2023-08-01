Beam-Suntory Debuts Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend Whisky

On Tuesday, Japan’s House of Suntory announced the launch of a limited-edition whisky: Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend.

The new release is a blend of bourbon matured in French Oak wine casks, Spanish oak sherry casks and Spanish Oak sherry casks that previously matured The House of Suntory’s flagship Yamazaki Single Malt Japanese Whisky.

Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend is a bourbon aged eight years in Kentucky and then shipped to Japan to be finished and blended at the Yamazaki Distillery.

This release is an upgraded version of Legent Bourbon, a 2019 release from Beam-Suntory distilled by seventh-generation Beam Master Distillery Fred Noe and blended by fifth-generation Chief Blender of Suntory Whisky Shinji Fukuyo.

“Partnering with Fred Noe, Seventh-Generation Master Distiller of James B. Beam Distilling Co, on Legent Bourbon was an honor and an exciting opportunity to create something special that represents East meets West,” Fukuyo said in a news release. “Taking it one step further to create this limited-edition release that is finished by the climate of Yamazaki Distillery, creating its unique matured aroma, and reimagined with our blending techniques has been an exciting endeavor. The result is a first-of-its-kind whiskey with new layers of rounded and complex flavors.”

Bottled at 57% ABV, Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend will be available for a limited time online and at select locations in the U.S., Canada, Germany and global travel retail locations for a suggested retail price of $199.99.

2023 is The House of Suntory’s 100th anniversary. To celebrate, the company in May released two whiskies, Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara and Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt, and debuted an advertising campaign starring actor Keanu Reeves.

In July, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi announced plans to step down after 12 years of holding the position.

“Legent represents the future of whiskey innovation from The House of Suntory,” Managing Director for The House of Suntory Jon Potter said. “For generations, our master blenders have crafted world-class spirits through exceptional innovation and blending techniques. As we look to the next 100 years, Legent Yamazaki Cask Finish Blend exemplifies the global influence of Japanese craftsmanship and The House of Suntory’s consistent pursuit of mastery.”

