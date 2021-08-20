Best Bourbon to Cook With | Whiskey Raiders

Bourbon is a fantastic ingredient to use for cooking. However, not all bourbons are created equal, especially when it comes to cooking.

The best bourbon to use for cooking is hands down New Riff Straight Bottled in Bond Bourbon. Why? It’s inexpensive, not too high a proof for an ingredient, and has outstanding notes that complement barbecue, desserts, deglazing a pan, or making a sauce or bacon glaze. Not to mention it’s also great to drink when you cook.

New Riff retails around $40 and is available at most retailers and liquor stores, making it reasonably easy to find, and even though it’s a young bourbon, it is complex for its age. Overall a great buy even after dinner is made.

Nose: Sweet corn and barrel char on the nose right away. Quite a bit of cocoa, honey, pepper and oak.

Taste: Thin to medium mouthfeel. Some honey, toffee, light berry note, oak and pepper. It doesn’t taste young or malty, and there’s a good deal of oak for its age.

Finish: Long, spice forward finish. Brown sugar, clove, and toffee.

