Best Bourbon Under $100 | Whiskey Raiders

When it comes to finding a great bourbon, keeping the price tag under $100 can be easier than one might think.

Barrell Dovetail is one of those bourbons that hits all the marks. At around $95, it will be right at the top of a $100 budget, but it will be worth it. It took the blending department over at Barrell Craft Spirits almost a year to get right. It’s a blend of straight whiskeys finished in Rum, Port, and Cabernet wine casks, bottled at a hefty 62.26% ABV.

Expect an extremely dessert-forward dram that is best served neat or over ice if preferred. If you’re looking for bourbon in your cocktail, grab something off a lower shelf.

Nose: Nougat, gingerbread, clove, butter cream. All sweet and dessert on the nose.

Taste: Sweet once more. Rich on the palate. Honey, praline, some pepper, flaky pastry. Caramel. A hint of candied orange. Lovely.

Finish: Long finish. Sweet and creamy. Candied oranges, some lemon bar, a great oak structure and some pepper to close out.

